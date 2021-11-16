From Emmanuel Oguike, Abuja

Nigerian Association Of Technologists In Engineering(NATE) in collaboration with Council For the Regulation Of Engineering in Nigeria held it 37th Annual general meeting/Conference with the theme “Technology And Insecurity In Nigeria”, which took place at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event was a gathering of Engineering elite from different part of the nation, and it was graced by various dignitaries as well as founding fathers of the Association who honored the invitation for the well organized and colorful convergence of the professional body. the purpose of the event was to create a conscious feeling of how Technology can be used to tackle insecurity in Nigeria and how effective it will be to curbing the security challenges that is ravaging the Nation.

Present at the event was the Royal father of the day His Royal Highness Alh. Dr. Usman Nga Kupi( sa- Pete Of Garki Abuja), The Honorable minister of FCT Abuja who was represented by Engineer Donald, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu( Honorable. Minister of Technology Abuja).

In an opening opening remark by the Chairman of the the occasion, the Coren president Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu who was ably represented by Engr Steven Malu lauded the theme of the occasion as apt and also believes that the reoccurring security challenges have put Nigeria In a bad light.

“He also went on further to say that Nigeria could attain weapons that will help combat insecurity that will enable us have a peaceful and conducive environment. To effectively tackle the ravaging insecurity situation in the country, there is a need for the deployment of advanced technologies such as Global satellites system, Remote Sensory Technologies and Drones as well as communication infrastructures”. that will bring about a balance in the issues of insecurity bothering the nation.

Engr Steven also highlighted that the entire world though is been threatened by insecurity but is of the opinion that the Engineering gathering can be a strong catalyst to promoting advanced technological solutions in Nigeria,therefore he suggested that Surveillance technology can be deployed in various part of the country because it has been proving to be a very important tool to solving cases of crimes/Insecurity in developed countries of the world.he also tasked the Association that they should establish a Consortium for the purpose of taking stocks of most of these equipment that are been purchased by many big organizations who lack the man power to take care of some of the equipment been purchased, he stated

Speaking also at the event was the lead paper presenter Engr. Prof. M.S Haruna, the executive vice-chairman / CE. Naseni identified three key point which include:An economy without technology at the forefront of development is an endanger economy, Form initiated and home grown and sustained technology and innovation is the foundation for socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria, Nigeria has the Engineering competencies both in material,Human Resources and capital capable of converting its current security challenges.

“He also provided some statistical analysis of the current insecurity situation in the country, According to Forbes Nigeria has been named third most dangerous country to live in 2021 , Third country with the highest rate of terrorism in the world since 2015 in the world terrorism global index, tentatively also in the global index 2021, Nigeria is the 8th physical country to live in Africa currently ranked 146 out of the 163 countries, which is very worrisome and disheartening”.he also announced that about 3,000 people since 2021 have been displaced in areas such as Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau.

To further buttress his point he strongly believes that the only way Nigeria can combat the issue of insecurity is by investing in home grown technologies and effectively setting up good strategies that have been already used by some countries who have been able to reduce insecurity to its bearest minimum and of such countries include: United state of America, France, United Kingdom, Somalia and Israel.

The Outgoing National President of the Association Technologist. Ahmad Yabagi said that he strongly agrees that Technology In the long run will put an end to constant security challenges and is of the opinion that Confotech(a gathering of engineers) provides a level playing field for its members as well as stakeholders to rub minds on tropical issues that will bring lasting solutions.

