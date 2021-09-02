From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna has said that the difference between advanced and underdeveloped countries is technology acquisition and application as demonstrated by the book written by a renowned nuclear physicist, Dr. Felix Oragwu,

Prof Huruna while reviewing the book “Technology and Wealth of Nations” in Abuja, on Thursday, described the author as thorough bred professional whose strengths through his career as a teacher symbolised the best anyone could wish for.

He said “The author examined the inseparable relationship between technological development and economic progress of nations. He illustrated there-in that the point of sail of all economies is the introduction of the manufacturing or industrial economy. He established that Africa’s prolonged economic plight is centered on the two fundamental challenges of a manufacturing economy.”

The author, Dr. Felix Oragwu, in his remarks said lack of technology to develop key sector of the economy affected Nigeria’s development since its independence in 1960.

Oragwu, who was the arrowhead of the scientific and technological innovations that sustained secessionist Biafra during the 30 months of the civil war, stressed the need for the country to invest in domestic capacity to develop modern technologies.

According to him, without modern technology, development would be difficult to attain.

He said : The book is all about the need for countries to develop technologies in wealth creation. Currently, Nigeria does not produce modern technology or industry tools. And since we cannot do that, we have to import all of them and since we don’t have much money to import these technologies where do we go from here?

“That is why we are poor, underdeveloped with a lot of people with university certificates without jobs. The fact is what we are currently doing cannot get us anywhere. We need to invest in our domestic capacity and capability to create these modern technologies.”

