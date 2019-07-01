The Managing Director of Asharami Energy (A Sahara Group Upstream Company), Olajumoke Ajayi, has advised oil and gas companies in Africa to adopt new technology and adopt alternative cost saving measures to ensure successful exploration projects.

According to him, other strategies to ensure exploration breakthrough include; ensure sustainable community relations, and building diverse multidisciplinary teams to ensure complete success and turnaround time.

Ajayi, disclosed this at the Oil and Gas Council’s Africa Assembly in Paris, explaining that oil and gas businesses in Africa need to intensify exploration efforts to guarantee reserve replacement and enhanced capacity to meet growing demand and global competition because Africa’s large volumes of undiscovered oil and gas make the continent a veritable frontier for investment

In her presentation, “Renewing Players Commitment to Exploration and the Importance of Community Engagement in Capital Intensive Projects”, Ajayi cited the downturn in global oil prices and the corresponding negative effect on investor funds and returns as factors that have made a good number of Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in Africa cut down on investments, delay Final Investment Decision (FID) or totally stop embarking on new capital projects.

Consequently, producing companies continue to pump oil from operated mature fields thereby depleting existing reserves with non-corresponding efforts for reserve replacement via new exploration discoveries. The big question remains whether or not E&P players should commit to exploration and how players can justify this commitment in the face of lower oil prices.” she stated.