By Merit Ibe

Stakeholders have reiterated the importance of powering businesses with technology and digital transformation to guarantee growth.

The speakers bared their minds at the third edition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises dialogue organised by MSME Africa, a multi-faceted resource platform for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in Africa providing capacity development, news, opportunities, business articles and other resources for MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and startups.

The virtual event, which sought to address and proffer solutions to issues affecting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, had owners and managers of MSMEs, other entrepreneurs and business owners from different sectors in attendance.

According to Bisoye Coker, CEO/Co-founder, Kiakia FX ,“Digitisation is the key to fixing several of the numerous challenges faced by businesses; embracing technology helps business owners to take smarter decisions by helping to collect, store and process data.”

Rex Mafiana, CEO, FPG Technologies, “Technology is a behavior tracker and it can help MSMEs leverage minimal capital in very effective ways.”

He added, “Purchase convenience and personalisation are some of the advantages technology gives to business and at the heart of digital transformation is customer experience.”

While responding to a question, David Lanre Messan CEO, FirstFounders, stated that, “Technology is an enabler; you don’t build a business solely on technology; you use technology to power and enable your ideas and innovations.”

Fatma Nasujo of Sokowatch, Kenya made a case for technology education in our schools, according to her ‘being intentional about technology education will help in innovation and technology adoption.”