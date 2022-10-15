Mr Abdulmalik Sulaiman, Group Head, Galaxy Backbone, Regional Offices, says Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is critical to fast track investment and industrialisation drive in Gombe State.

He told newsmen on the sidelines of the Gombe Investment Summit, on Friday in Gombe, that ICT remained a key tool to attract investors to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the three-day summit is “Industrialisation; pathway to Innovation, Transformation and Development of Gombe State”.

He said the nature of Gombe and the hospitality of the people in the state were enough reasons for it to be an investment hub.

“I can see a lot of opportunities coming to the state in terms of investment, there is the need to have more of technology to aid investments,’’ he said.

He said the company was working with state government to develope its safe city capacity.

‘If you look at ease of doing business index, Gombe is on top, in terms of security, it is the most secured in North-East and is at the centre of the region.

“We are working with the state government to complement the effort already achieved by adding ICT facilities in such a way that technology can continue to be used to curb criminality,’’ he said.

According to him, the company will roll out 4G transmission capacity in October, to enhance ICT operations in the state, adding that Gombe would be the headquarters of Galaxy Backbone in the North-East.

‘’The whole data emanating from the region can be resident in Gombe thereby bringing ICT closer to the people, software developers would have the data centre closer to them and they can showcase their services,” he said. (NAN)