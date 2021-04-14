By Chinenye Anuforo

Technology and social media have afforded unlimited opportunities for youths to become business leaders and wealth creators.

This was the submission of one of the panellists at the just concluded 2021 edition of Youth Leadership Series (YLS), organised by Stanbic IBTC Bank, which held virtually last weekend.

According to Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, to create wealth, young Nigerians must follow their passion and believe in themselves.

He was one of the panellists for the online webinar that discussed topics with the general theme “Winning,” ranging from fintech, making money with social media, investment and use of technology.

The session, “Making money with social media,” was aimed at helping youths do more with their use and knowledge of social media.

Mr. Macaroni said, “It wasn’t easy when I started around 2010/2011. I was an actor who wanted more out of the craft, having been trained as a thespian in school. I was acting cameo or passing roles in movies, which didn’t give me the satisfaction I desired. I wasn’t paid much too.

“So, in 2019, I started to do something different. I chose to use social media to amplify my talent. With the little money I gathered from investments in bitcoin and fintech, also with necessary support from my parents, I was able to hire equipment and start shooting the skits I am now popular for.

“Winning in Nigeria is possible. I will advise youths to, please, do their due diligence whenever they want to invest in anything. Because I invested in bitcoin doesn’t mean anyone should copy my methods. Do your research personally. I took risks, but they were calculated and even when I lost, I was never defeated because I saw the bigger picture.”

In his opening remarks, CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Demola Sogunle, said Nigerian youth require support, guidance and empowerment to propel them to the pinnacle of their various fields.

“The innovative projects and tech disruptions championed by the youth in virtually every sector are proof of their ingenuity, skill, brilliance and resourcefulness,” Sogunle said.

He said youth made up over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population and priority should be accorded to them to harness their potential and accelerate the country’s economic growth.

He said YLS was designed by the Stanbic IBTC Group to etch a winning mentality in the youth and empower them to become business leaders.