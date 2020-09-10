Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the only way out of post harvest wastage of agricultural produce in the country is technology.

Onu made this disclosure in Abuja, on Thursday, while receiving members of Association of Food and Agro Processors led by its Chairman, Duro Kuteyi.

The visit, according to the Association, was to establish partnership with the Federal Government on agro-processing sector.

The Minister stated that the collaboration will boost agricultural produce, reduce food importation and provide more job opportunities for the youths.

He explained that Agro-industrial processing zone is one of the major economic diversification programme of the current administration.

He said: “We need to be the lead in the world and it can only come out through research. We will support you in the food and Agro-processing sector because it will ensure food sufficiency and creation of more jobs which is one of the challenges being faced in Nigeria. ”

Earlier, Chairman of the Association, Duro Kuteyi, appealed to the Minister to the Association to work with the farmers and equipment fabricators, particularly in making raw materials and machineries available to processors.

He solicited the support of the Minister for the establishment of processing industries close to source of raw materials and establish a model processing plant in Abuja which will process grains into different grades of raw materials.