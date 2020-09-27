A Nigerian based Ride Hailing Company, OsaGo, has donated 500 life jackets to stakeholders in the water transport sector to strengthen commitment toward the development of Lagos inland waterways.

The Managing Director of Lagos Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.Emmanuel said that OsaGo, a Technology Startup, was working with boat operators to develop a ride hailing platform that supports and expands their businesses. “The app is set to be launched in October and it offers full digital bookings and payment systems to improve accessibility, transparency and safety to the water transport sector.“As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, OsaGo donated 500 Life Jackets to waterways stakeholders, namely Lagos State waterways Authority-LASWA, National inland waterways Authority-NIWA and Association of Tourist Boat Operators of Nigeria (ATBOWATON).“The life jackets donation took place at the Falomo ikoyi five cowries terminal Head Office of LASWA and at the Tarzan Jetty-ATBOWATON Secretariat on Sunday,” Emmanuel said.He, however, quoted an OsaGo spokesperson, Mr Toyin Adebola, Business Development Manager, as saying that the donation formed part of a broader safety initiative to improve safety on the inland waterways for both passengers and boat personnel. (NAN).