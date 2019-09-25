Tecno has once again proven that it is for Nigerians and would continue to push the limits with its empowerment schemes, which have immensely contributed to the development of the country.

The brand has at various times shown that it has gone beyond providing smartphones to creating an enabling environment that encourages its consumers and society as a whole to reach their full potential. The brand has done this through several CSR activities and partnerships for social causes.

At the recently held ACADAFEST, a concert put together by ScholarX and iManage, organisations, celebrities and the general public came together to sponsor 20 deserving students through university. Tecno, through its PR and strategic partnership manager, Jesse Oguntimehin, announced that it was sponsoring three of the 20 students for the duration of their university education at the cost of N400,000 per student.

According to him: “At Tecno, we have carried out various social activities such as our Give the Nigerian Child A Future initiative, where we visited selected schools around the country to empower bright students, awarding them scholarships for their academic excellence. We also provided pupils within these schools educational materials to ease their learning journey. There was also the annual Light Up Your Dream competition, where we rewarded two young Nigerian entrepreneurs with N1 million each to grow their businesses.”

He added that this year, Tecno has taken into consideration its sense of nuture, which accounts for the brand’s collaboration with the oraganisers for the maiden edition of the ACADAFEST – where it awarded three Nigerian students scholarships, reiterating the commitment to the development of the Nigerian society.

Aside from the fundraiser, attendees were thrilled to the charming voices of top Nigerian musical acts such as Waje, The Cavemen, Johnny Drille, Bez and Show Dem Camp.