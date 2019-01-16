In a bid to continually sustain an amazing user experience and as a prequel to the launch of its latest device, TECNO Mobile collaborated with Abdusalam Hamza, a documentary and lifestyle photographer and Obasa Olorunfemi, the founder/lead photographer, Wakafire mobile photography to present a smartphone photography master class during the recently concluded Lagos Photo Festival.

The Lagos Photo Festival is the first international art festival of photography in Nigeria.

Launched in October 2010, it is organised by the African Artists’ Foundation (AAF) as part of an ongoing project designed to use art in public spaces as a medium for increasing societal awareness.

The festival includes workshops and classes for professional artists, art fairs and indoor and outdoor exhibitions citywide.

Held annually, the festival features emerging photographers alongside established photographers.

In a presentation on ‘Street Photography’, Hamza took participants through the rudiments of Street Photography covering a range of subjects such as understanding the camera and the components of street photography. He also urged everyone to start with what they have- their phone, all that is needed is to create the concept behind the picture in the mind first. He showcased a cross-section of his exhibitions taken with various Tecno devices.

After the masterclass Everyone was given a chance to put what they had learnt into practice at the last session which saw participants divided into 2 groups to experience and capture the essence of different locations on the Lagos island such as Falomo and Tafawa Balewa. Equipped with the latest Tecno Camon 11 that uses AI technology, they were able to bring to life, in amazing selfies, the pulse and vibrancy of the areas visited.

According to Jesse Oguntimehin, PR and Strategic Partnership manager, Tecno Nigeria, ‘The revolutionary AI technology embedded in CAMON 11 PRO and CAMON 11’s camera will elevate the smartphone selfie entirely. Selfie-lovers will enjoy the high-end 24 or 16-megapixel front camera, which has advanced with intelligent features based on artificial intelligence. The AI-technology smartly allows you to create high-quality self-portraits with natural skin color and optimize the image, achieving brighter colors and sharp contours’ A partnership with the organizers of the festival is in line with the camera-centric features of our Camon series. A win-win for both organizations’