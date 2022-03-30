By Chinenye Anuforo

TECNO Mobile Nigeria has partnered with indigenous mobile and electronic firm, Fine Brothers, to market its products. This was the crux of a function held to herald the partnership recently.

According to the chief executive of Fine Brothers, Nnamdi Ezemuzie, “Fine Brothers have over 30 retail shops across Nigeria, with more stores opening up soon. For quality sales and after-sales services, Fine Brothers stores are the destination, providing full customer satisfaction.”

Speaking on the partnership, he said the deal would help in the area of effective distribution and sale of Tecno products, while enhancing customers’ satisfaction.

In an interview with Daily Sun, the national key account manager, Tecno Mobile Nigeria, Folarin Ogunkoya, explained that “the company’s partnership with Fine Brothers will expand business and sales. With its high-calibre employees, the wealth of knowledge and experience of the company will be a great complement to the Tecno existing skilled team.

“Products supply to customers across Fine Brothers stalls where it provides the best service delivery in Nigeria will be relatively intense. Both parties are on to something big and we are definitely going to be exploring new possibilities.”