To support the less privileged and complement the efforts of government in uplifting the economically disadvantaged, Tecno has kicked off a children-centred CSR initiative.

Launched in 2014, the project is one of the many ways the brand gives back to the various communities within which it operates. The initiative has made it possible for many children from public primary schools across Nigeria to win scholarships and many other prizes. As is the custom, schools also get free educational materials. This year, the project was themed “Give the Nigerian Child a Future.”

In Lagos, five schools were selected to participate this year, and they include Coker Primary School, Lagos. Ayanleye Memorial Primary School, Ogba, Lagos, F.A.C.M School 1, Lagos, F.A.C.M School 2, Lagos, and Ebenezer Primary School 2, Ojokoro, Lagos.

After an examination to select the best students, scholarships were awarded to five students from each of the schools through the Tecno Foundation.

The winners of the scholarship in Lagos include Muritala Muiz, from Coker Primary School; Michael Oni, from Ayanleye Memorial Primary School; Kwawou Veronica, F.A.C.M School 1; Adeshina Samuel Ayomiposi, F.A.C.M School 2; and Alade Abdul Azeez from Ebenezer Primary School 2, Ojokoro. Each of them received a N100,000 scholarship grant.

Similarly, at the Palms Mall, Ibadan, the Garden City of Port Harcourt, and in the nation’s capital, Abuja, it was similarly laughter, fun and games as Tecno made sure that children had a memorable Children’s Day celebration. Scholarships were awarded to the best students in selected public schools and free Tecno smartphones were won as gifts.