Tecno has released its latest Camon 15 series, unveiling Nigeria’s pop star, Wizkid, as its brand ambassador.

As one of Nigeria’s famous performers and icons in music, Wizkid is a recognized pop culture sensation. Wizkid’s success runs side-by-side the emergence of Nigeria’s mobile entertainment market.

Wizkid who was all smiles while working on the Camon 15 Project had this to say when he was asked why he chose to become Tecno’s ambassador:

“My team and I had series of meetings where we looked at the history of Tecno and we saw something undeniable. There were similarities in both of our personalities. Tecno has relentlessly risen through the ranks over the years, just as I have. We both have risen beyond obstacles and are now global; creating opportunities for others and reminding Nigerians that they are capable of achieving and becoming whatever they desire to be. Tecno and I are indeed for Nigerians.”

The Camon 15 series launch titled “the Magic of Unseen” was delivered in just one hour as Tecno went beyond expectations to wow their online audience with the unveiling of the new Camon 15 series.

One big surprise during the event was that Tecno also brought a 1.1m Wizkid portrait poster photographed by Tecno Camon 15 Premier, which was stunningly crystal-clear despite being scaled up to almost two meters in height. Thanks to the product’s brilliant high definition, armed with a Sony camera, and 8x zoom, every detail was perfectly captured and vividly displayed.

As a pioneer in the smartphone industry, Tecno Mobile is always committed to bringing latest technologies and cutting-edge smartphones to its global users. The first online product launch is undoubtedly another new breakthrough of what Tecno Mobile brings to us. The event was absolutely bursting with exciting new technologies and applications. It’s a hands-on taste of what you can achieve with a smartphone camera, powerful imaging hardware, and a device designed to deliver unprecedented performance for mobile photography fans.

The Camon 15 series comes in three Variants-the Camon 15, Camon 15 Air and Camon 15 Premier. The Camon 15 Premier comes with a Quad-64MP Rear camera, an Octa-Core processor, 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM giving you a true value for your money. The Tecno Camon 15 Premier will sell for N95,000 and the Camon 15 will sell for N62,500 when they both become available in the Nigerian market.