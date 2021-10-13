By Chinenye Anuforo

TECNO has released its latest Camon devices, Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P and Camon 18, pushing the boundaries for what it means to be a professional camera smartphone with anti-shake feature.

The Camon 18 Premier brings together the best of the Camon series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with an all-new Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography. Featuring amoled screen with 120hz refresh rate makes every touch experience faster and smoother.

TECNO’s Camon 18 Premier with Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland will provide consumers with best eye care possible. Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0 showcase the Camon series at what it does best, exceeding expectations once again to produce the best photos and videos that technology can offer.

“We always seek for breakthroughs of product and technology to inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. The digital revolution with the rise of new generations brings the latest trend of film making through a smartphone device. The Camon 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create brand-new experience to users. With “Stop At Nothing” as TECNO’s brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through Camon 18 Series.” said Stephan Ha, General Manager of TECNO.

Users of all levels, from casual users to professional content creators, will have a new tool to achieve that perfect video. The Camon 18 Premier is now imbued with unparalleled anti-shake technology at 300% more effective than other smartphones without the anti-shake technology. When combined with a wide-angle lens, the Camon 18 Premier is now capable of 109° wide-angle shooting, allowing users to create truly beautiful videos anywhere, while doing anything, with sublime clarity.

