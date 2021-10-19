TECNO has announced its newest HiOS 8.0 operating system, packed with enormous breath of new features with unique capabilities designed for ultimate user experience.

The new HiOS update will overhaul a number of major aspects, including the infrastructure of software operating system, user experience, security and privacy, gaming and more. The full details of HiOS 8.0 were unveiled at an online event on October 15, during which the inclusive and customisable design, rich features and strong performance of HiOS 8.0 were disclosed.

HiOS 8.0 offers an unprecedented level of UI customisation to help users unleash their imagination and personalise their experience. HiOS8.0 has included the biggest design change in history of HiOS so far. There’s a major revamp of the entire experience, from the colours to the shapes, light and motion. Thus HiOS8.0 is becoming more expressive, dynamic and personalised than ever before. Integrated with comfortable Cosmic Blue, HiOS8.0 conveys styles with technical and tender emotion by richly-designed icons, lively wallpapers and vivid interactions. This latest upgrade also features a unique Always-On Display that provides users with key information about notifications and messages, dates, turn-off patterns, clock etc.

HiOS8.0 makes efficiency a breeze with a new design for the notification bar and control centre, purposefully re-imagined to help users get things done faster and smoother.

