Tecno is venturing into new heights by announcing its newest flagship smartphone, Phantom X.

Debuting on July 1, 2021, Phantom X features an elegant design of 3D Borderless Screen and the industry’s first silk glass back cover. The combination of the 50MP Ultra-Night camera and the industry’s leading 1/1.3 super large senor, 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera with 105°Ultra-Wide angle, not to mention the AI-assisted Super Night Mode and 50mm Golden Portrait, provides a big leap in camera performance. Powered by a 4700mAh, 256G+8G large memory and a newly-updated HiOS 7.6 system, PHANTOM X empowers and supports every experience of users’ lives and work.

Committed to bringing users bold and extraordinary innovations in design, technology, and complete user experience, Phantom X empowers consumers to feel their extraordinary best throughout all their special moments in life. Phantom X will be available in two artistic colors; Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Monet’s Summer Garden. Customers can get Phantom X through the online one-stop website and shop at local Tecno stores across Africa and other countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Columbia and more.

The phone is equipped with a unique 3D Borderless Screen, embedded with a unique arc design at the right angle of 36.5° to accommodate a comfortable grip in the hand. The top-notch 6.7” screen supports an enjoyable experience for videos and games. Unbounded by bezels, the 3D borderless screen features a large bending angle up to 70°, making text and images blend seamlessly into infinity around the edges of the device. The finest amoled display projects a streamlined and fluid vision of the world around you.

The new Phantom X offers the industry’s first curved glass surface etched texture. The innovative silk glass is based on a series of complex tests and manufacturing procedures, finally creating the elegant touch of “silk delicacy” and “glass sparkle”. The extraordinarily etched textured design presents vertical refined lines, producing pure artistic expression based on exquisite craftsmanship.

Phantom X comes in two classical colours: Van Gogh’s Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer Garden. Van Gogh’s Starry Night brings a stellar display of the mysteriously nebulous sky. Monet’s Summer Garden is a display of warm and exuberant colours. Both are perfect options for bold explorers and innovators.

The powerful camera system of the Phantom X device consists of triple rear and dual front cameras. Phantom X adopts an industry-leading 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with a 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large Sensor, making it easy to shoot crisp, professional photos. The 50MP Ultra-Night camera featuring 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large sensor can take in 33% more light from the outer environment compared to a camera featuring 108MP and 1/1.5-inch sensor.

