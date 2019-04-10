Riding on its current number seventh position as one of 2018 Africa’s best brands, Tecno Nigeria has launched the third in the Spark series, Tecno Spark 3.

The newly launched smartphone which comes with an upgraded AI technology, is expected to make pictures with bright clear selfies.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos, Brand Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Luke Pan, said Tecno Nigeria remains the best sellers of phones in the Nigerian mobile market, adding that the new Spark 3 comes with better features and designs at affordable price.

“The Tecno Spark 3 series is equipped with the latest AI technology and is projected to surpass that of its predecessors. Spark 3 takes photography to a whole new level as it is a by-product of rigorous research of many human faces”. Pan said.

Also speaking, Public Relations and Strategic Partnership Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Jesse Oguntimehin, noted that Tecno as Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, is known for devices that provide premium experiences at a price and value that dwarf those of its closest competitors.

Oguntimehin further added that the Tecno Spark 3 series is packed with amazing features that include AI Bright Camera, AI face unlock and Video cam feature, Smart voice assistant and high level security/privacy features.

He said, “The Spark 3 series run on Android 9.0 pie and comes the MTK 6761 processor and a 2.0 GHz powerful CPU, 5.75mm thickness that makes for a seamless experience when interacting with the device.

“With a memory capacity that reaches 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM, there is adequate storage space for users to get the most out of the device while enjoying its classy and trendy design. The devices will feature four stylish colours- Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, Bordeaux Red and Aqua Blue”.

Furthermore, as part of its customary way of giving back, Tecno Mobile also kicked off the third edition of its Light up your Dream campaign. Announcing this, Deputy Marketing Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Attai Oguche, mentioned that unlike previous editions, the 2019 edition would produce 7 millionaires who would be selected via online and offline platforms.