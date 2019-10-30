Tecno has announced the release of the fourth generation device under its Spark smartphone series, the Spark 4, setting a new pace of commercializing access to high-end technology and delivering same to more young Nigerian mobile users nationwide.

Compared to its previous versions, the new Spark smartphone comes with a lot of visible upgrades informed by consumer insight and research – a validation of Tecno’s understanding of the evolving choices of mobile consumers in Nigeria, and the active steps taken to produce devices that are for Nigerians.

“The Spark 4 is another evidence that Tecno has more for its users. The device comes with advanced features that would help users achieve the desired output from their mobile device. Ranging from its dot notch screen, which is currently the biggest phone display in the market within its category, to its AI triple rear camera, the Spark 4 is a perfect choice”, said Jesse Oguntimehin, PR and strategic partnership manager at Tecno Nigeria.

He added that: “This device gives users an amazing mobile experience at an impressive price range – the more reason to be on the Spark 4 train.”

The Spark 4 is built with an impressive bigger screen. The device comes with a 6.52-inch HD dot notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, guaranteeing users a bigger mobile screen experience. Users of the Spark 4 would firsthand get to enjoy watching movies, playing games or just surfing the internet on the device.

For the first time on a Spark device, the Spark 4 spots an AI Triple Rear Camera set of 13MP+2MP+AI, each camera with distinctive functions fusing into one to enable users take amazing pictures on the device. Its 13-megapixel main camera is built with a f/1.8 aperture for HD photo capturing, the 2-megapixel depth camera provides the background bokeh effect, an AI Camera to enable users take clear pictures in low-light situations. The rear camera includes features such as eight scene modes, AR Stickers, custom bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, and Panorama.