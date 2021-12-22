By Chinenye Anuforo

TECNO has disclosed it is going deploy sensor shift which will improve stability in photos and video imaging.

The company outlined an array of its latest technologies and achievements at a webinar entitled “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk”.

At a moment when short-video social media and live streaming are gaining more popularity with youths around the world, a stabler camera will enable users to produce studio-quality videos and therefore have more fun with social networking sharing.

In the face of users’ growing demand for imaging stability, TECNO plans to release Sensor Shift technology in its new products in 2022, making it the first mobile phone brand in the Android system to do so.

Sensor Shift stabilizes images using sensor movements to compensate for vibrations rather than using lens movements as in existing cameras.

TECNO has broken through a technical barrier via an innovative circular plane design for FPC, realizing sensor movement on the roll axis, an advanced step forward from movement on the X- and Y-axis.

During the simulation, it demonstrated 30% better augmentation in stress performance than the traditional vertical design. Furthermore, TECNO R&D team realized another 60% anti-shaking effect enhancement by optimizing the test environment and software.

Compared to conventional Optical Imaging Stabilisation, TECNO’s sensor shift technology can achieve a response frequency of 5,000 adjustments per second. In addition, further algorithm optimization will be used to improve the control accuracy of the technology to 350% of the current level, relieving consumers from having to worry too much about the occasional hand jitter resulting in a blurry image.

TECNO is committed to continuous innovation, developing professional cameras for photography and videography, and empowering consumers to express their lifestyles through the power of future lens.