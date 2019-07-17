Chinenye Anuforo

Tecno, housed under renowned multinational, Transsion Holdings, has launched the long-awaited addition to the Tecno Phantom smartphone series.

The new device, Phantom 9, comes with an array of enhanced features that bring a whole new dimension to the smartphone experience.

One of its exciting new features include an AI Triple Camera. With Tecno Phantom 9, you can take immersive wide-angle photographs of landscapes, cityscapes and indoor architecture, without breaking a sweat.

“This new device has been in the pipeline for a while. With the amazing AI Triple Camera plus other wonderful features, we are proud to say it was worth the wait. Photography enthusiasts and business professionals will find that is a great addition to their work and entertainment toolbox” said Jesse Oguntimehin, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, Tecno Nigeria.

Besides sporting an amazing camera, the impressive aurora, visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, inspired the design of this new device. Encased in swirls of red, black and blue of various shades, the device is a stunning masterpiece. Seasoned design engineers from Paris, France worked with the Tecno team to create the look and feel of the new device. It is no wonder that its beauty is unlike any other.

The AI Triple rear Camera on the Phantom 9 is a 16MP+2MP+8MP, 120-degree main camera that makes wide angle photography possible. It also makes it possible to take close-up shots that still remain clear. The triple camera supports 2.5cm extreme close-up shots, so details can be seen clearly. For example, if you take a close-up shot of jewelry, each tiny part of that jewelry stands out as the beauty of each detail shines through.

The triple camera function also comes equipped with Google Lens, so the Tecno Phantom 9 can do smart identification of objects as soon they come into the view of the camera. The device does this by automatically showing all the relevant information on the object. This brings a whole new dimension to smartphone photography.

There are also other features that make the device stand out such an Octa-core 2.35GHz MT6765 Processor with 6GB RAM + 128GB memory space. That means plenty of memory space for storing lots of files and no freezing even while running three or more apps simultaneously! All of this is powered by the 9.0 Android Pie and is showcased in a 6.4-inch Full HD amomed display. It also has 2 Nano SIM slots.

There is also a Drop Screen Dual Front Flashlight on the new smartphone and Tecno Phantom 9 is the first to feature this. This will greatly help users who take shots at night or in low light conditions. They can now do this with no worries about dark pictures.