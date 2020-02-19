Young people are always included in TECNO’s brand story as seen by the six people who have been awarded N1 million in TECNO’s ‘Light Up Your Dream’ campaign, especially in the last three editions.

In the recent scholarship award, AcadaFest 2019, 20 students also became beneficiaries of scholarship worth N10m.

TECNO loves young people. In line with this, they went out in search of campus ambassadors. All three of them won; official tag and recognition as TECNO Spark Campus ambassador, one-year Internship with TECNO, one year pocket money and 1 Spark 4 Phone each.

After weeks of undiluted fun, 6 finalists across campuses from different regions were chosen. And finally, these finalists came together at FCE Akoka to have an experience of a lifetime.

Asides performances from the 6 finalists, people were randomly picked from the audience to showcase their talents and dancers, rappers and lots more came on stage to wow the crowd. These talented students got goody bags while the winner of the segment got a TECNO Spark 4 courtesy HiOS in partnership with TECNO.

Palmplay, who also partnered with TECNO, shinned its huge benevolence on Kareem Usman, a student from University of Ilorin after a segment that Palmplay sponsored. He was immediately presented with a letter of paid internship!

Also as a partner with TECNO Mobile is Malta Guinness. the audience had a non-stop flow of their delicious malt all through the party.

To judge their performances were; on air personality, Folu Storms, TECNO’s PR Manager Jesse Oguntimehin, and Boomplay’s MD, Dele Kadiri.

To say the judges had their job cut out for them is an understatement. They had a great array of talents to judge. There was a freestyle rapper, artwork artist, a painting artist, a fashion designer, a tote bag maker and a singer. After each of their talents were showcased, they proceeded to answer 3 questions each to further build up their points.