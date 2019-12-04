The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is an annual film festival that takes place in Nigeria.

The event spans through a week and it includes award shows and film training classes.

For this year’s edition, TECNO was there from the opening ceremony, to the masterclass and the closing award night.

This year, the festival was aimed at celebrating Sheroes.

Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ documentary on a woman’s experience during war, ‘For Sama’, was chosen to open the ceremony. Over 2,000 movies were submitted for AFRIFF, but only 150 movies were chosen for screening in the days that followed the opening ceremony. TECNO invited its fans to see these movies.

Simultaneously, there were different classes on film making at the AFRIFF Campus situated at the Landmark Village.

Sponsored by TECNO, the mobile cinematography masterclass was taught by cinematographer, Nora Awolowo. She explained in details how useful a mobile phone can be in shooting a film. All through the class, she used the TECNO Camon 12 Air to demonstrate her points.

Kiki Mordi (producer of the popular Sex for Grades documentary) also talked about the elements of storytelling, letting the students know that everyone has a story to tell and every story has an audience.