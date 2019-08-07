Nigerians love Tecno because it has continued to show that it is for Nigerians.

The brand never relents in its mission to provide technologically advanced devices that meet the needs of its teeming customers, while also creating unforgettable experiences for its loyal fans.

The winners of the highly anticipated trip to Egypt with football legend, Victor Ikpeba, include Bada Monsuru Abolore, Boluwaji Olukayode, Olaitan Ahmed Bola, and Otenaike Adedotun Andrew. While in Egypt, they witnessed the finals of the AFCON football tournament. All the action, suspense and overall drama of the competition was theirs to enjoy live in Egypt.

Little did they know that was only the tip of the iceberg. They had the rare privilege of experiencing the sights, sounds and major tourist attractions of the ancient historical city of Cairo Some of the places they visited were the ancient Pyramids of Giza. Famous the world over, the Pyramids of Giza are the last surviving among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and are among the world’s greatest tourist attractions. They are reputed to have taken decades to build.

They also saw the renowned Sphinx. Carved from a single stone, the Sphinx is a wonderful piece of art depicting a lion with the head of an Egyptian Pharaoh. Other activities they enjoyed included a day at the Mall and a trip to the Egyptian Museum. At the museum, they learnt how to make paper the ancient Egyptian way – using papyrus. The travellers also got to discover and enjoy the aroma of the various ‘secret’ essential oils used in making popular international designer perfumes and colognes. It was a trip they will never forget.