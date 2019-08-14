Chinenye Anuforo

After a successful three-year relationship, Tecno has renewed its partnership with United Kingdom-based Manchester City Football Club.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging the global fanbase of the two brands in order to ensure top of mind awareness for both parties. It also makes it possible for the brands to work together on a number of initiatives.

Following the renewal last week in India, Tecno visited Nanjing, China, for the first game during Manchester City’s 2019 Asia Tour. To crown the occasion, Manchester City recorded a 4-1 victory against West Ham United in the opening game of the 2019 pre-season tour of Asia.

Stephen HA, vice president of Transsion Holdings and general manager of Tecno, said: “Tecno feels very honoured that our brand will be with City players all through the 2019 Asia tour. We believe that our blue spirit will be a winner.”

Damian Willoughby, senior vice president of partnerships at City Football Group, said: “Manchester City prides itself on partnering with some of the world’s leading organisations, so we are thrilled to be announcing the renewal of our established partnership with Tecno Mobile. During the past three years, we have collaborated on a number of exciting initiatives that has engaged, connected and entertained our global fanbase.”

Tecno has been very successful, especially in the African market where it has had major wins. Tecno Spark 3, which is one of its latest budget smartphones, recently won the Best Smartphone of 2019 at Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards(AITTA). Other wins include: 2017&2018 Smartphone of the Year and Most Popular Smartphone of the Year by the Nigerian Tech Innovation and Telecoms Awards (NTITA).