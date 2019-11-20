At the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week 2019, TECNO Mobile, made visible appearance. The brand shows its presence in everything Nigerian including arts, style and now fashion.

The four-day event held in Lagos, is a platform for designers to exhibit their new season designs and collections on the runway and maximize their exposure within and beyond the industry.

It also affords guests the opportunity to creatively showcase their sense of fashion to the world. TECNO was there to capture individual creativity of attendees and creativity on the runway.

Every day of the event attracted models, fashion enthusiasts, potential buyers, designers, celebrities and the media to the TECNO fashion Booth, which was one of the major highlights and the most visited booth of the event as they had the opportunity to experience creativity captured with the Camon 12 Series.

Speaking at the event, Attai Oguche, Deputy Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria:

“We are proud to be a part of this year’s edition of the Lagos Fashion Week, being official mobile partner is a feat, we proud of.”

He also that: “This partnership is coming at a time when the brand just launched its Camera-Centric mobile line the Camon 12 Series. The world of fashion is another medium to explore the limitless possibilities of its camera and that is what we are doing here today. Camon series is a phone loves by creatives and fashionistas”