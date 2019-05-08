As part of what has now become an annual tradition to roll out the Spark smartphone series to its teeming fans, Tecno Mobile organised the biggest student rave of 2019, the Tecno Spark party, at the Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, on April 26.

To start the electrifying event, guests were ushered through a beautifully lit “dream tunnel” towards the Light Up Your Dream wall and red carpet, where they took pictures, had the chance to mingle with other guests and interact with the media.

In his usual energetic self, MC of the event, Hypeman Jerry, got the crowd pumped with his interactive anchoring of the dance face-off and rap battles that saw winners smile home with new Tecno Spark 3 devices. The party also gave upcoming artists and comic acts such as Romie, Chinaza Ruth, Popoola Segun, Popo and a host of others an opportunity to also thrill the crowd.

The main acts for the day, Peruzzi and Qdot, lived up to the expectations of the crowd as they took them through their hit songs with the audience singing and dancing along.

Guests at the event were also given the opportunity to experience the Spark 3 and submit their entries in the ongoing LightUpYourDream3 competition, where seven people would stand the chance to win N1 million each.

There were also photo ops moments at the vintage car photo booth. Supported by Famous Grouse Whisky, the Tecno Spark 3 party lived up to its billing as the biggest rave event of 2019.