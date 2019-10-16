Tecbi Mobile, in partnership with African Artists’ Foundation and National Geographic Magazine, has unveiled the winners of the #UnlockCAMission Camp competition.

Barineka Maagbo emerged the best of selected winners who won a trip to Europe with a cumulative of 210.5 points; closely behind him was Arowolo Fatai, with a cumulative 205.5 at the end of five tasks throughout the camping period.

Attai Oguche, the deputy marketing manager, TECNO Nigeria, said: “At TECNO, we are excited to have started such initiative in Nigeria, in line with our Camera-centric flagship line, the Camon Series. Having just launched the Camon 12 Series, there is no better way to put the camera quality to test than to send mobile photography lovers whom we refer to as ‘Unlockers’ on a mission to unlock the limitless camera possibilities of this device.”

Also, at the event, anchored by Folu Stormz, and well attended by photography enthusiasts, Azu Nwagbogu, director, African Artists’ Foundation, could not contain his excitement over the partnership. While addressing the media, he stated that: “It has been a fun journey for us at the African Artists’ Foundation, having been part of this activity from the selection of the Unlockers to the unveiling of the winner today, especially because these are the things we are passionate about at AAF. We cannot overemphasize the fact that TECNO has through this medium increased conversations around the participation of budding talents in the widely growing world of mobile photography. The brand did not just create an amazing device, but also gave a platform for talents to express their skills. This is a commendable project and We hope to do this again soon.”

Twenty-four participants, called “the Unlockers,” were selected from a long list of entries submitted for the CAMission competition, and over the course of five days, with five challenging tasks, they actively contested for the grand prize from October 2 to 8, 2019,using the camera of the Camon 12 Pro to capture wide-angle, low-light, Macro and Micro pictures.