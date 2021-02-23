For some reason, this year’s Valentine’s Day came with a bigger buzz than usually. Everyone everywhere was talking about Valentine days before it actually arrived; what they would get, what they shouldn’t be given, whether or not they were going to get anything.

This year, TECNO played the ultimate lover to its fans, serenading them with gifts and cash to the tune of N2 million. The smartphone brand called for Nigerian couples in romantic relationships to tell their love stories. Nigerians from all over heeded that call. Numerous couples shared beautiful stories that made many smile sweetly. They recorded interactive videos with their partners telling us how old their love journey was, their experiences, and the things they admired in each other. Some of the couples posted pictures instead, writing the details of their love journey as captions.

All the couples posted their videos/pictures on the brand’s social media pages using the hashtag #TECNOBlueValentine.

Couples won the new TECNO Buds 1 Bluetooth wireless earpiece. Two couples won a grand prize of N2 million Couple-Anniversary reward.

Yes. And all they did was visit any of the brand’s recommended retail stores nationwide to buy any Camon 16 series smartphone or the Spark 5 Pro.

To put the icing on the cake, Ex BBN Housemates Ozo and Mercy were at one of TECNO’s authorities stores, spending quality time with TECNO fans and raising the excitement to the roof.

At the end, Osho Ganiyat Kofo and Gift Ajirioghene Efeteha emerged as the lucky winners, winning for themselves and their partners gifts and cash to the tune of 1 Million Naira each.

Following the brand’s track record, TECNO always seizes every opportunity to make an unforgettable impact on Nigerians.