Tony Ogaga, Lagos

A group consisting of concerned Nigerians under the umbrella of Nigerians Reject 5G with the social media hashtag #NigeriansReject5G are calling on the Federal Government to suspend any project related to the 5G mobile network and its installation and kick-off in Nigeria over the alleged health risks of 5G technology amid reports of a planned rollout of the network by major telecoms companies in the country.

In a recent statement signed by its chairman, popular flautist ‘Tee Mak’ Omatsola Iseli, and its secretary, Tony Nwakolo, the group called on the Federal Government to ensure that proper safety research is concluded before the technology is deployed in the country.

“We stand together with more than 240 scientists and doctors from 42 countries who have signed a letter asking the United Nations to place a moratorium on implementing 5G technology globally until more concrete research has been completed. The Experts are concerned that radiations emitted by 5G network pose a health risk. We are therefore requesting as members of #NigeriansReject5G, that the federal government suspend any further negotiations and preparations on the rollout of 5G network until they have conducted proper studies into the short and long-term health and environmental implications and make those studies public for third parties to read and to verify,” Tee Mak said in the statement.

Tee Mak added it is not the aim of the group to deny Nigeria the benefit of new technologies but to preserve the health of Nigeria.

“We are not saying that the Coronavirus pandemic was created by 5G. What we are saying is that we have accumulated scientific evidence that in all the cities and countries where there is a 5G network, more people are dying of the Coronavirus! People are also dying of other illnesses due to the collapse of their immune system. #NigeriansReject5G have obtained a videotape and a transcript from a senate hearing in the USA, where the representatives of the 5G promoters/financiers admitted that no budget was allocated to them to do long-term health and environmental implications studies for 5G. Also, the president of NIP, Prof. Hycenth Ogbu Aboh has not responded to our request to back up his statement with the conducted studies by the relevant competent authorities. #NigeriansReject5G shall deploy all legitimate means to ensure that the health and wellbeing of the Nigerian people is paramount going forward. No more shall merchants of death prey on our citizens with impunity. So help us God.”

The President of the NIP (Nigerian Institute of Physics), Professor Hycienth Ogbu Aboh, while assuring of the safety of 5G, had stated that the Institute does not believe that wireless communication of whatever generation now or in the nearest future was exposing mankind to any more radiation energy.

He had said earlier: “We do not, in particular, believe that the low energy packets and intensity from 5G antennas will transform to an aggregate of DNA molecules that constitute the Coronavirus as being peddled currently. The institute is fully aware that any technological innovation is a product of rigorous scientific research and that before any technology is deployed for public consumption, adequate studies on its short and long-term health and environmental implications must have been conducted by relevant competent authorities.”