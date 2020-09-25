SOUTH AFRICA–based Nigerian hip hop act and Obrigado Empire Records\ sign-on, Bamigboye Adeola aka TeeFreeze, is in the news again as his latest single, Gidi Vibes is making waves across the country.

Speaking with TS Weekend in a telephone chat, the musician expressed his joy and appreciation to his fans. “I want to use this opportunity to thank my fans back home and across the world for the support they have shown me so far in my career. I am excited to inform my fans that once more I am back with a bang! My latest single, Gidi Vibes is currently on massive rotation and the response has been overwhelming and I am so excited.

“Gidi Vibes is available on all major music platforms online including iTunes and Sportify. Gidi Vibes is setting the pace with exciting streaming numbers. Gidi Vibes is currently enjoying airplay across the country and also an anthem for the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 5 house.”

Despite being based in far away Johannesburg, South Africa, a statement from his management says Tee Freeze has a strong fan base back home in Nigeria where his popularity is on the upswing for his songwriting skills. With Afrobeats, the rave genre across the globe at the moment, the statements adds that TeeFreeze believes that he has an opportunity to continue to expand the frontiers of Afrobeats with regular releases which will garner massive positive reception across the continent.

TeeFreeze started singing at age 12 and says his journey into music was inspired by passion and a desire to make a mark in the music industry.

To date, in a career which holds much promise, the Obrigado Empire Records artiste has shared the stage with renowned acts such as Davido, Ycee, Ice Prince and DJ Maphorisa among a host of others.