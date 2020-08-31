Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A teenage cultist whose name could not be immediately ascertained has been shot dead in Aba, Abia State, by unknown gunmen.

The incident happened on Adindu Street off Omuma road in Aba North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which happened not far from the late victim’s family residence, caused pandemonium in the area as people scampered for safety.

The victim was alleged to be a member of one of the street gangs operating within Ama Ogbonna area and other parts of the city including popular Ngwa road where activities of street cultism is on the increase.

Meanwhile, residents of Omuma and Ama Ogbonna are begging heads of various security agencies in the state to improve security in the area.

Some of the residents including Mr Gilbert Chukwu lamented the activities of street cultists in their area, which he noted has caused insecurity in the vicinity.