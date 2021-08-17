Ben Dunno, Warri

A teenage girl, identified as Favour Appiah, who went swimming with her relatives last Sunday at Manuex Place, a popular Hotel and Event centre in Effurun, Uvwie Council area of Delta state, has been confirmed dead after drowning at the deep part of the pool.

It was gathered that the ugly incident of the death of the fourteen (14) years old girl which threw the hotel management and guests into shock, saw the residents of the area in a confused and devastated state over the sad development.

Sources closed to the scene of the incident disclosed that the teenager died as a result of alleged negligence on the part of the management of Manuex Place Hotel, who allowed the pool to operate without the services of pool attendants.

It was gathered that the deceased was declared missing at the hotel premises by her relatives until her lifeless body was discovered at the bottom of the deep part of the pool.

According to one of the relations who spoke under anonymity; “We searched everywhere when we could not found her. We thought she might have gone to change. We checked but we didn’t see her until we draw the attention of the hotel to the incident”.

“It was one of the receptionists who had just resumed who entered the pool to search if she was there. Lo and behold, she had drowned and was lying at the deep part of the pool”.

While the corpse of the deceased was deposited at the Central Hospital Warri, it was learnt that the hotel management had to wait till the next day to report the incident to the police.