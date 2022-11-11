From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A teenage mother, Ada Joy Okonkwo of Olocha-Adogba in Awgu, Awgu local government of Enugu state, has stabbed to death her newborn baby boy following alleged counseling from her mother.

The 18-year-old Ada was said to have used a kitchen knife to stab the newborn to death moments after she was delivered of the baby at home, in obedience to her 60-year-old mother, Christiana Okonkwo’s counseling.

The incident angered the natives of the community, particularly the women and they carried out a peaceful demonstration to express their disgust over the act.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP) said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, had ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) Enugu to thoroughly investigate the case which is alleged conspiracy and murder of a newborn male child (infanticide).

Ndukwe said the CP also appealed to the people of the community to maintain calm and be supportive.

He further said, “Preliminary investigation shows that the said mother of the newborn child used a kitchen knife to stab the child to death, following the counseling of her mother, moments after she was delivered of the baby at home. The child was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by the doctors on duty, while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“To this end, the Commissioner has called on citizens of the community, particularly the women who carried out a peaceful demonstration to express their disgust over the act, to maintain peace and avoid acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the community.

“He urges them to be supportive, while reiterating that the case will be meticulously investigated and prosecuted within record time.”