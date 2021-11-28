English Premier League side Arsenal are set to confirm that Nigeria-eligible striker Henry Timi Davies has put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming days, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The former Manchester City schoolboy was among the new intake of Arsenal’s academy scholars for the 2021-2022 season.

Davies’ scholarship deal with the Gunners will be automatically upgraded to a professional contract on his seventeenth birthday.

Players are permitted to sign professional contracts with Premier League clubs on or after their seventeenth birthday even though they are required to start the season as scholars.

