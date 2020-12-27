Teenager Abubakar Mohammed Gidado has expressed his readiness to utilize every opportunity to showcase his talent and uplift Jigawa Golden Stars as the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) gets underway.

Tipped as one of the young talents to shine in the league this season, the 15-year old star is set to make his NPFL debut for the Northern club side against Sunshine Stars in their home game Kaduna in one of the opening Match Day 1 fixtures.

“ This is an opportunity for me to prove my talent in the league and to the world; I would be glad to give all my best for my club,” a confident Gidado said matter-of-factly.

Snapped from Kingsgrant FC of Lagos, Gidado is delighted with the quality of players and standard in display at Jigawa Golden Stars which has helped him to settle down quickly even as he set his sight on the task ahead in new soccer season.