From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A 15-year-old girl, Princess Adetutu Fadahunsi, who is the daughter of the late Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi, has been appointed as the Regent of the town.

Adetutu, is the first daughter of the dead monarch, who ruled the town for 19 years from Otutubiosun ruling house.

Oba Fadahunsi was crowned on September 22, 2002, by the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

The monarch joined his ancestors on September 14, 2021.

Princess Adetutu’s appointment was contained in a statement addressed to the Chairman of Gbonyin Local Government Area and jointly signed by High Chiefs James Dada, Olusesan Fabamise and Kehinde Ojo.

The letter dated September 29, 2021, was entitled : ‘Demise of Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi and Appointment of Regent of Onijan of Ijan Ekiti’.

The letter reads: “Following the demise of Oba S.A. Fadahunsi, the Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti and the subsequent conclusion of his traditional burial rites, the Onijan-In-Council hereby wishes to inform you that at its meeting held on Tuesday 28th September, 2021, had unanimously among other things ratifled the appointment of Princess Adeto Adetutu Fadahunsi, being the first daughter of the deceased monarch as the Regent of Ijan-Ekiti .

“The action is in line with the existing Ekiti State Regency Law, No.10 of 2015, as amended.

“We are also to inform you that the appointment takes effect from Tuesday 28th September, 2021 and she will hold forth pending the enthronement of a substantive monarch”.