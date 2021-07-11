From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 17-year old boy, one Paul Esealuka has been arrested in Asaba, Delta State for alleged drug peddling.

He was caught around Cable Point area by operatives of Delta Hawk, a joint security outfit of the state government.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

Edafe said 68 sachets of dried weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 33 sachets of SK, six packs of Razler and one lighter were found on him.

He also confirmed the arrested of nine suspected members of Aiye secret cult in Warri area of the state by operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad.

According to him, one Oghenewaro Bebe (21) was intercepted by operatives, in his full Aiye Black Axe regalia, and was immediately arrested.

“The suspect confessed to be a member of the above cult group. He led the team to a bush bar at Jeddo which is their meeting point. At the bush bar one live silver like 7.63mm ammunition was recovered.

“Suspect further led the police to Ughoton community where one of the top leaders of the confraternity, Oritsetusem Fenemigho (29) is residing.

“He was arrested along with the following members in the same apartment: Weyinmi Onomakponi ‘m’ 35yrs, Emmanuel Edah ‘m’ 27yrs, Osro Etiosa ‘m’ 23yrs, Oshef Benji ‘m’ 27yrs, Confidence Sunday ‘m’ 18yrs, Akintemeyin James ‘m’ 18yrs, Hope Agbogidi ‘f’ 25yrs,” Edafe said.

He said two locally made pistol, one battle axe, one long cutlass, five customized Aiye pillows, one customized center table with Aiye logo, one AK 47 expended ammunition, necklace used as body protection charm, two HP Laptop, six iphones, two suspected stolen Lexus car keys – one original and a duplicate copy were recovered from the apartment.

“The said Oritseusen Fenemigho equally led the team to Idimi Osobo under Okere Urhobo where they recovered the suspected stolen car,” he added, noting that the cases were being investigated.

