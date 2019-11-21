An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday ordered remand of a 17-year-old who allegedly stabbed another teenager to death.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, Lagos.

The defendant, a resident of Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State, was brought on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The court did not take his plea.

Komolafe adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 14, at 9.00p.m., at No. 42, Ire Road, Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

He alleged that the defendant had a misunderstanding with the deceased, aged 14, adding that it resulted in a fight and the defendant used a knife to stab the deceased on the neck.

Uwadione noted that murder is punishable with death. (NAN)