A teenage barber (name withheld) on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three phones in a church.

The 16-year-old, who lives at Akute, Ogun, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 2, at Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos.

He said that the defendant and three others, yet to be apprehended, conspired to steal the phones all valued at N145,000.

According to Ayorinde, the phones belonged to the complainant, Mr Joseph Ologun.

“The defendant entered the church on the pretext of coming to worship God.

“He stole the phones and was on his way out when the complainant discovered that his phones had been stolen.

“The complainant raised alarm, the defendant and his friends took to their heels, church members gave them a chase but only the defendant was arrested.

“His accomplices escaped with the phones,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

Following his not guilty plea, Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi released the teenager on bail of N400,000 with one surety in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 27 for further hearing. (NAN)