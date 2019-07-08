A teenager, Lateef Saheed, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates‘ Court in Lagos for alleged unlawful possession of dangerous weapons and belonging to a secret cult.

Saheed is facing charges of conspiracy, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons, belonging to a secret cult and causing breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on June 17 at 1:30 p.m. at No. 3, Ijora Basis area of Lagos.

Perezi said that Saheed was caught by the police with a locally-made knife and scissor.

He also alleged that the defendant belonged to a secret cult, known as Aiye Confraternity.

READ ALSO: Election Tribunal throws out Lawani’s petition

Perezi said the defendant and others at large committed a breach of peace by fighting, stealing and disturbing the peace of the public.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 42(a), 168(d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He also said the offence of dangerous weapons contravened Section 3(1) of Robbery and Firearm Special Act Law of the Federation, 2014.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties, one of whom must be a community leader.

She adjourned the case until July 29.

(NAN)