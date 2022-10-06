A 17-year-old, Caleb Stanley, got eight strokes of the cane for stealing a generator set.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, found Stanley who resides in Ungwan Pama, Kaduna guilty of stealing a generator set.

He warned the convict to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, Stanley, begged for leniency.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Kehinde Ibrahim, of Sabon Tasha reported the case to the police on Sept. 30.

Leo alleged that the defendant and one other at large came to the complainant’s shop to service the generator worth N156,000 but rather they stole it

The prosecutor stated that the stolen generator was later recovered from the defendant when he was arrested while his accomplice ran away.

Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.(NAN)