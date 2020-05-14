An 18- year- old boy, Blessing Ojo, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault.

Ojo, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge that borders on assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 9 at about 9:30 a.m at Igbo-Ahon farm, in Ijesa -Isu Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant indecently assaulted one Dorcas Moses with intent to have carnal knowledge of her.

Apata also alleged that the defendant also, tore the bra of the complainant, valued at N1,500 and her blouse valued at N1,800.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 360 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Femi Alonge, urged the court to grant him bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant a N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, and the sureties shall be the parents of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until July 6 for mention. (NAN)