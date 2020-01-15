Romanus Okoye

An 18-year-old man, Victor Oji, was yesterday remanded in Ikoyi Prison by an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly setting his girlfriend ablaze in Iba Town , Ojo, Lagos,

The Magistrate, Mrs. A. Kusanu, did not take Oji’s plea, but ordered that he should be kept in Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The case was adjourned until February 19.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Jimah Iseghede, told the court that the defendant committed the murder on December 7, 2019, at about 10 am at number G549, Army Post Service Estate, Iba Town. He said that the defendant set ablaze his girlfriend, Tolani Mariam, 24 , because he suspected she was cheating on him.

According to Iseghede, Mariam told the defendant that she was going to visit her sister, but returned to Oji some days later.