An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday ordered that an 18-year-old teenager, Tobi Ogunrinde, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Ogunrinde, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nwaka ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP and adjourned the case until Sept. 18, for mention.

Ogunrinde, who resides at Ikotun, Lagos, was charged with indecent assault, defilement and sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that the defendant committed the offences on April 17, at Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos State.

John alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted his neighbour’s seven -year-old daughter by defiling her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)