Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A 17-year-old girl has rescued three kids from a burning house in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The kids were said to be asleep in the afternoon when their four bedroom flat was gutted by fire with no adult in the house.

Mother luck smiled on the kids as a cousin of the family returned to the house to do some house chores only to find the house on fire and ran in and rescued them.

details later…