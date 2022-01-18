From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

For smoking Indian hemp, a teenager, Peter Igwe, has been committed to five days of community service in the Osun State High Court, Ile-Ife.

The 19-year-old boy was convicted by Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni after he had admitted guilty to smoking Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the convict committed the crime on January 17th, 2022 around 3 am at Temitope Quarters Ita-Osa Area, Ile-Ife.

He said the convict conducted himself in a manner that may likely cause mayhem when he engaged himself in smoking of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in the area.

“Igwe had Indian hemp unlawfully which he could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about it, the offences contravened sections 249 (d) and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002,” the charge sheet stated.

The Magistrate, who said he considered the age of the convict because he can still be useful to society in the future, ordered him to sweep the court premises for five days with the supervision of policemen.