PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

An 18-year-old housewife, Salman Hassan, from Itas Gadau in Bauchi State, has stabbed her husband, Mohammed Mustapha, to death allegedly over sex, just after 11 days of marriage.

Speaking with Daily Sun at the Bauchi State Police Command headquarters, Bauchi, on Thursday, where she was paraded with other suspects, Salma said she stabbed her husband on the chest because he insisted on sleeping with her on that fateful night.

“We were married. We loved each other. After 11 days of our marriage he came to sleep with me but I refused. He hit me and I took a knife and stabbed him. I never meant to kill him. I only wanted to threaten him on the chest. It was a small stab and I did not know he would die” Salam, who was emotional, said she regretted her action “I am in great suffering. I am in great bitterness. I don’t know what will happen to

me”

The Commissioner of Police, Phillip Maku, disclosed that, Salma committed the crime on 24th of April, 2020.