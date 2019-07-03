Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A newborn boy suspected to be about three-day-old has been picked up by four teenagers at an erosion site where it was abandoned.

The four teenagers, aged between nine and 14 were on a snail hunt at about 10pm when they discovered the abandoned baby at an erosion site behind Girls Secondary School Amaenyi Awka.

They were said to have found the baby, suspected to be dumped immediately after birth, in a black sack and alerted their elder sister who quickly took the baby to a hospital for immediate attention before handing it over to the Council.

Speaking when he handed over the baby to the State Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, the Transition Committee chairman for Awka South local government, Mr. Leo Nwuba, described the teenagers who picked the baby boy as good Samaritans.

The handover which was witnessed by the four teenagers took place at the Local Government Headquarters Amawbia.

Nwuba stated that the Council decided to hand over the new born baby to the state to ensure proper upbringing, adding that through the tender love of the Governor’s wife, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, the baby would become a shining light for the state.

He described the child as a divine one who has survived death and

thanked all who played significant role in his survival.

Miss Onyekachi Eze who took the baby to hospital, recalled that her siblings brought it to her while they were on snail hunt with blood all over the baby and she quickly cleaned it up and later took it to a hospital and police station for medical care and report.

One of the four teenagers, Obinna Onyebuchi said on sighting the black sack, “We thought it was a dog but a closer look showed that it’s a

new born baby and we quickly ran home in fear to alert our sister who instructed us to bring the baby home.”