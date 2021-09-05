Tega, one of the housemates of the season 6 Big Brother shine ya eye show has been evicted from the house.

Recall last week all fifteen housemates were put up for possible eviction after Jackie B and Jaypaul won the double head of house challenge.

Early this week, Tega’s husband had gone to social media to seek the BBNAIJA season 6 housemate forgiveness over what he described as infidelity in their marriage.

