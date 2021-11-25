Tek Experts, a technology support service company, recently hit a milestone of over 1,800 employees in Nigeria, making it the largest market of its operations globally.

The recognition as the largest market globally is a direct result of the company’s strategic business opportunities as the largest tech support firm in Nigeria and its increased focus on talent investments. It also underscores the increasing interest in digital technology and IT support services while ensuring sustained development.

Speaking on the milestone, Managing Director for Africa, Tek Experts and Elev8, Lars Johannisson, explained that having Nigeria as its largest market of operations globally is a testament to the company’s commitment to developing the tech support sector in Nigeria and Africa, while nurturing talents in the country through the help of its sister company, Elev8.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“We recognise that tech support is instrumental in driving our customers’ brand and overall customer experience. We are uniquely positioned to help companies leverage the existing investments they make in customer support to drive product adoption, increase renewal rates, and ultimately top-line revenue growth.”

Many of the services we offer to our customers require technical expertise and we invest very heavily in digital skilling and employee development, growing a skilled workforce for the ICT industry.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .